HB Wealth Management LLC Has $1.20 Million Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

HB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 24.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,212 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,097 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $1,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SLB. ORG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 393.5% in the 3rd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 607 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Schlumberger in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in Schlumberger in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. raised its stake in Schlumberger by 1,068.3% during the third quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 958 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J. Stern & Co. LLP bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the third quarter worth about $47,000. 81.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Schlumberger

In related news, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.90, for a total value of $2,514,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 211,937 shares in the company, valued at $8,880,160.30. This trade represents a 22.06 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SLB. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $65.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Atb Cap Markets cut Schlumberger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Schlumberger to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Griffin Securities downgraded Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Schlumberger from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.03.

Schlumberger Stock Performance

NYSE:SLB opened at $43.58 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Schlumberger Limited has a twelve month low of $36.52 and a twelve month high of $55.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.86 and a 200-day moving average of $42.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.52.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $9.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9,241,140 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.44% and a return on equity of 21.84%. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

Schlumberger Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be issued a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. This is a positive change from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.37%.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

