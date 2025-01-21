HB Wealth Management LLC Has $1.25 Million Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 17.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 23,419 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,439 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $1,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in General Motors by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,620,533 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,055,395,000 after buying an additional 106,878 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 6.1% during the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 17,278,448 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $774,766,000 after acquiring an additional 989,750 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its position in General Motors by 3.9% in the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,113,063 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $498,310,000 after purchasing an additional 421,989 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in General Motors by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 5,798,131 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $259,988,000 after purchasing an additional 358,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in General Motors by 123.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,226,027 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $144,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779,897 shares during the period. 92.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

General Motors Price Performance

NYSE GM opened at $50.90 on Tuesday. General Motors has a 12-month low of $34.32 and a 12-month high of $61.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.60 and its 200-day moving average is $49.66. The company has a market capitalization of $55.97 billion, a PE ratio of 5.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The auto manufacturer reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $48.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.67 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.28 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of General Motors from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of General Motors from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group increased their price target on General Motors from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on General Motors from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on General Motors from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.68.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Rory Harvey sold 8,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $535,229.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $510,865.13. The trade was a 51.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 506,824 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.33, for a total transaction of $27,028,923.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 694,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,040,244.84. This represents a 42.19 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,030,475 shares of company stock worth $56,509,286. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Profile

(Free Report)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

