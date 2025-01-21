HB Wealth Management LLC Has $1.28 Million Stake in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

HB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Free Report) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 76 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $1,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 762,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $674,727,000 after purchasing an additional 27,884 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 21.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 462,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $411,943,000 after purchasing an additional 81,974 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the second quarter worth $131,014,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 136,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,694,000 after buying an additional 1,984 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 126,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,632,000 after buying an additional 9,878 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Pacific Land alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Pacific Land

In related news, CAO Stephanie Buffington sold 210 shares of Texas Pacific Land stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,388.33, for a total transaction of $291,549.30. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $810,784.72. This trade represents a 26.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired 81 shares of company stock valued at $108,145 in the last 90 days. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Texas Pacific Land Price Performance

Texas Pacific Land Increases Dividend

Texas Pacific Land stock opened at $1,409.30 on Tuesday. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a fifty-two week low of $467.62 and a fifty-two week high of $1,769.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1,324.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,061.41. The firm has a market cap of $32.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.31 and a beta of 1.68.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.60 per share. This is an increase from Texas Pacific Land’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.84%.

Texas Pacific Land Company Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company owns a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres, total of approximately 195,000 NRA located in the western part of Texas.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Pacific Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Pacific Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.