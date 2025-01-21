HB Wealth Management LLC Has $1.71 Million Stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

HB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $1,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MRVL. True Wealth Design LLC increased its stake in Marvell Technology by 1,481.8% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 175.3% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the second quarter worth $32,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Kieckhefer Group LLC bought a new stake in Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Loop Capital increased their target price on Marvell Technology from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Marvell Technology from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.96.

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $124.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.60. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.19 and a fifty-two week high of $126.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.01. The company has a market capitalization of $107.95 billion, a PE ratio of -73.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.41.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 30th. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 10th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -14.12%.

Insider Activity at Marvell Technology

In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Mark Casper sold 7,755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.08, for a total value of $954,485.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.14, for a total transaction of $534,840.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,203,170.16. This trade represents a 5.49 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,755 shares of company stock worth $3,615,030 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.