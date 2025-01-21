HB Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

HB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,552 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $1,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCL. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,530,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 76.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 28,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,142,000 after acquiring an additional 12,530 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 289,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,349,000 after purchasing an additional 7,298 shares in the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 3rd quarter valued at $800,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 725,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,699,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RCL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Macquarie raised their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $189.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $180.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.50.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Trading Up 3.6 %

Shares of NYSE RCL opened at $241.79 on Tuesday. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 1 year low of $113.10 and a 1 year high of $258.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $237.34 and a 200 day moving average of $196.23. The stock has a market cap of $65.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.59.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $5.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.05 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 52.92% and a net margin of 16.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.85 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 11.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 27th. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Royal Caribbean Cruises

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, EVP Harri U. Kulovaara sold 3,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.62, for a total transaction of $763,922.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,243,287.76. This represents a 12.72 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 230,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.62, for a total transaction of $53,732,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,556,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,335,253,633.20. The trade was a 1.22 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 404,332 shares of company stock worth $94,299,521. 7.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

