HB Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

HB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $1,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Empirical Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 339.0% in the fourth quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 68,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,249,000 after purchasing an additional 52,963 shares during the period. Sunflower Bank N.A. bought a new stake in Prologis during the third quarter valued at about $249,000. Cardano Risk Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. now owns 893,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,391,000 after acquiring an additional 25,266 shares in the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Prologis in the second quarter worth about $878,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Prologis by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,199,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $149,116,000 after purchasing an additional 29,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on PLD. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Prologis from $154.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Prologis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $124.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $132.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Mizuho reduced their target price on Prologis from $119.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Prologis from $138.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.67.

Prologis Trading Down 1.3 %

PLD opened at $109.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $110.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.36. Prologis, Inc. has a one year low of $100.82 and a one year high of $135.76. The stock has a market cap of $101.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.09.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a $0.96 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. Prologis’s payout ratio is 116.01%.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

