HB Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB)

HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,163 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SouthState were worth $1,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Waldron Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of SouthState in the third quarter worth about $35,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of SouthState by 53.9% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 548 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of SouthState during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $97,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of SouthState by 9,620.0% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,458 shares of the bank’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 1,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division increased its stake in shares of SouthState by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 1,840 shares of the bank’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.76% of the company’s stock.
SouthState Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:SSB opened at $99.80 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $103.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 0.70. SouthState Co. has a 12 month low of $70.68 and a 12 month high of $114.26.
SouthState Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th were issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. SouthState’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
SSB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Hovde Group downgraded shares of SouthState from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. UBS Group started coverage on SouthState in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $132.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on SouthState in a report on Thursday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of SouthState in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target (up from $115.00) on shares of SouthState in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SouthState currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.56.
SouthState Company Profile
SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It offers checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits, as well as bond accounting, asset/liability consulting related activities, and other clearing and corporate checking account services.
