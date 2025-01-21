HB Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB)

HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,163 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SouthState were worth $1,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Waldron Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of SouthState in the third quarter worth about $35,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of SouthState by 53.9% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 548 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of SouthState during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $97,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of SouthState by 9,620.0% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,458 shares of the bank’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 1,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division increased its stake in shares of SouthState by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 1,840 shares of the bank’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Get SouthState alerts:

SouthState Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SSB opened at $99.80 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $103.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 0.70. SouthState Co. has a 12 month low of $70.68 and a 12 month high of $114.26.

SouthState Dividend Announcement

SouthState ( NASDAQ:SSB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.26. SouthState had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The company had revenue of $426.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $429.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. SouthState’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that SouthState Co. will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th were issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. SouthState’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SSB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Hovde Group downgraded shares of SouthState from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. UBS Group started coverage on SouthState in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $132.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on SouthState in a report on Thursday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of SouthState in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target (up from $115.00) on shares of SouthState in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SouthState currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.56.

View Our Latest Research Report on SouthState

SouthState Company Profile

(Free Report)

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It offers checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits, as well as bond accounting, asset/liability consulting related activities, and other clearing and corporate checking account services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SouthState Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SouthState and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.