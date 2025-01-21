HB Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,402 Shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) by 23.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,290 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $1,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Targa Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in Targa Resources by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 269 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Targa Resources by 22.9% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 478 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

Targa Resources Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of TRGP opened at $216.00 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $191.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. Targa Resources Corp. has a twelve month low of $81.03 and a twelve month high of $217.02. The stock has a market cap of $47.10 billion, a PE ratio of 39.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.30.

Targa Resources Dividend Announcement

Targa Resources ( NYSE:TRGP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. Targa Resources had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 27.59%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Targa Resources Corp. will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 54.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Targa Resources news, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 3,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.74, for a total value of $621,812.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 35,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,703,175.82. The trade was a 8.49 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider D. Scott Pryor sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.33, for a total transaction of $5,709,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,979 shares in the company, valued at $15,793,393.07. The trade was a 26.55 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TRGP shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Targa Resources from $190.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $218.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $171.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $185.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Targa Resources in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $182.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Targa Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.21.

View Our Latest Research Report on TRGP

Targa Resources Profile

(Free Report)

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.