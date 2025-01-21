HB Wealth Management LLC Purchases 3,650 Shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

HB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 24.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,787 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,650 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Sempra were worth $1,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra in the third quarter worth $28,000. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its stake in Sempra by 250.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sempra by 225.6% during the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Sempra by 180.4% during the 3rd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 443 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its position in shares of Sempra by 35.5% in the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sempra Price Performance

Shares of Sempra stock opened at $85.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Sempra has a one year low of $66.40 and a one year high of $95.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.78.

Sempra Announces Dividend

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. Sempra had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 22.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Sempra will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Trevor I. Mihalik sold 23,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.09, for a total value of $2,207,443.17. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 11,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,041,677.10. This trade represents a 67.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SRE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Sempra from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Sempra from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Barclays raised their price target on Sempra from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Sempra in a report on Thursday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Sempra from $87.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sempra has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.60.

Sempra Company Profile

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

