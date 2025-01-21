HB Wealth Management LLC Purchases 4,276 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

HB Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 53.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,235 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,276 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $1,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Old Port Advisors increased its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 23,527 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.3% during the third quarter. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC now owns 9,267 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA raised its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.3% in the third quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 9,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $842,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.5% in the third quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 5,053 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Retirement Inc. grew its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 29,357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,619,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. 73.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at Public Service Enterprise Group

In other news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.91, for a total value of $117,005.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,245,040.92. This represents a 0.95 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Richard T. Thigpen sold 5,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.95, for a total value of $518,905.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,271,660.55. This represents a 18.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,234 shares of company stock valued at $722,037 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of PEG stock opened at $88.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.94 billion, a PE ratio of 21.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.65. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $56.85 and a 52-week high of $95.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $87.70 and its 200 day moving average is $84.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.03. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 19.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 10th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is 58.97%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $73.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.17.

View Our Latest Report on PEG

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.