HB Wealth Management LLC Purchases 63 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,172 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $1,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Synopsys by 1.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,948,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,518,637,000 after buying an additional 119,057 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Synopsys by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,281,867 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,656,005,000 after acquiring an additional 61,799 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its stake in Synopsys by 18.9% during the third quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 3,069,848 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,554,540,000 after acquiring an additional 487,025 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Synopsys by 26.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,605,001 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $791,923,000 after purchasing an additional 335,993 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC bought a new stake in Synopsys in the third quarter valued at $633,469,000. 85.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synopsys Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ SNPS opened at $526.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $81.42 billion, a PE ratio of 36.27, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $519.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $525.54. Synopsys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $457.52 and a twelve month high of $629.38.

In other Synopsys news, CRO Richard S. Mahoney sold 20,838 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.01, for a total value of $10,544,236.38. Following the sale, the executive now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $738,774.60. The trade was a 93.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $640.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Loop Capital started coverage on Synopsys in a research note on Monday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $675.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Synopsys from $670.00 to $655.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 6th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Synopsys in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $570.00 to $540.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Synopsys has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $641.82.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

