HB Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Kayne Anderson BDC, Inc. (NYSE:KBDC)

HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kayne Anderson BDC, Inc. (NYSE:KBDC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 96,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,591,000. HB Wealth Management LLC owned 0.14% of Kayne Anderson BDC as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in Kayne Anderson BDC in the third quarter worth $44,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Kayne Anderson BDC by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 64,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after buying an additional 11,289 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kayne Anderson BDC by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 103,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after buying an additional 13,788 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Kayne Anderson BDC from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.30.

Kayne Anderson BDC Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of KBDC opened at $16.70 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.32. Kayne Anderson BDC, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.69 and a fifty-two week high of $17.22.

Kayne Anderson BDC Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.58%. This is a positive change from Kayne Anderson BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kayne Anderson BDC

In related news, Director Susan C. Schnabel acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.54 per share, for a total transaction of $41,350.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,758.98. This trade represents a 44.75 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Kayne Anderson BDC Profile

Kayne Anderson BDC Inc is a business development company which invests primarily in first lien senior secured loans, with a secondary focus on unitranche and split-lien loans to middle market companies. Kayne Anderson BDC Inc is based in CHICAGO.

