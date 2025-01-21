HB Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 23.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,090 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,169 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $1,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 101,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,396,000 after buying an additional 2,958 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 21.8% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the second quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 318.8% during the second quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 37,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 28,166 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 83.1% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

KDP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Bevco B.V. Jab sold 69,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.65, for a total value of $2,252,850,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 214,443,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,001,592,649.35. This trade represents a 24.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Up 1.1 %

KDP stock opened at $31.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.20. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.61 and a twelve month high of $38.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.89 billion, a PE ratio of 19.16, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.51. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. Keurig Dr Pepper’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is currently 55.76%.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

(Free Report)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.