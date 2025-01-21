HB Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $1,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Dover in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,995,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Dover by 82.0% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 95,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,230,000 after buying an additional 43,017 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Dover by 20.3% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 72,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,068,000 after acquiring an additional 12,242 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its position in Dover by 15.3% in the second quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 2,691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dover during the second quarter worth $459,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Dover alerts:

Dover Price Performance

Dover stock opened at $195.00 on Tuesday. Dover Co. has a 12-month low of $144.63 and a 12-month high of $208.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $26.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $195.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $189.25.

Dover Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. Dover’s payout ratio is 18.43%.

DOV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 price target (up from $210.00) on shares of Dover in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Dover from $202.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Dover from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Dover from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Dover from $212.00 to $208.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dover presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.55.

View Our Latest Stock Report on DOV

Dover Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.