HB Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

HB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 18.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,020 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cencora were worth $1,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of COR. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Cencora during the third quarter worth $30,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC increased its position in Cencora by 85.2% during the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Cencora in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Cencora in the second quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cencora during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on COR shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Cencora from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Cencora from $287.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Leerink Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Cencora from $277.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 7th. Mizuho began coverage on Cencora in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Cencora from $249.00 to $237.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $275.60.

Insider Transactions at Cencora

In other news, Chairman Steven H. Collis sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.97, for a total transaction of $12,198,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 326,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,670,111.29. This represents a 13.28 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Silvana Battaglia sold 1,678 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.72, for a total value of $383,792.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,649,648.88. This represents a 7.62 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,187 shares of company stock valued at $17,790,912 in the last 90 days. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cencora Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of COR opened at $242.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.24, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.49. Cencora, Inc. has a 52 week low of $214.77 and a 52 week high of $253.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $237.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $234.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84.

Cencora Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. This is a positive change from Cencora’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.29%.

About Cencora

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

Featured Stories

