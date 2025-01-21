HB Wealth Management LLC Sells 124 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

HB Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 124 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $1,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VXF. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2,938.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,600,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547,579 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 190.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 143,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,048,000 after purchasing an additional 93,865 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 247,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,122,000 after purchasing an additional 69,988 shares during the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 328,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,768,000 after buying an additional 43,994 shares during the period. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 11.9% during the third quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 374,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,175,000 after buying an additional 39,809 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VXF opened at $197.42 on Tuesday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $156.79 and a fifty-two week high of $207.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $197.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $185.22.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

