HB Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,768 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

HB Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 17.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,186 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,768 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $1,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SPC Financial Inc. grew its position in Allstate by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 1,564 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allstate by 1.8% during the third quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,129 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Allstate by 2.4% in the third quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 2,416 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Allstate by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 4,630 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $893,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Allstate by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 460 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Allstate alerts:

Allstate Stock Performance

Shares of Allstate stock opened at $188.85 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $195.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $186.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The Allstate Co. has a one year low of $150.17 and a one year high of $209.88.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $1.71. The company had revenue of $16.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.57 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 26.67% and a net margin of 6.77%. Allstate’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 16.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.83%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Allstate from $235.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Allstate from $206.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Allstate from $205.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. UBS Group increased their price target on Allstate from $216.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Allstate from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.13.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Allstate

Allstate Profile

(Free Report)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.