HB Wealth Management LLC Sells 199 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

HB Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 199 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $1,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 9.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,285,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,013,359,000 after buying an additional 358,699 shares during the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $98,742,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 816.7% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 219,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,698,000 after acquiring an additional 195,271 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 144.0% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 243,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,345,000 after purchasing an additional 143,648 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $456,890,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Performance

Shares of AMP stock opened at $551.61 on Tuesday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $369.29 and a one year high of $577.00. The company has a market cap of $53.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $548.42 and a 200-day moving average of $489.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th were paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 4th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is presently 22.73%.

In related news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 8,655 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.16, for a total transaction of $4,882,804.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,615,701.44. This represents a 57.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Gumer Alvero sold 2,325 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $516.05, for a total transaction of $1,199,816.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,409,437.45. This represents a 33.24 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,715 shares of company stock valued at $11,983,436 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $535.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $580.00 to $570.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $485.00 to $476.00 in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $565.00 to $560.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $440.00 to $502.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $494.89.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Featured Stories

