HB Wealth Management LLC Takes $1.17 Million Position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVTFree Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 50,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,166,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 79.9% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 55.2% in the third quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC now owns 1,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $43,000.

BATS:GOVT opened at $22.46 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.94.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

