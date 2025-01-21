HB Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI)

HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,353,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CSWI. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 71.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 612,696 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $224,486,000 after buying an additional 255,849 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in CSW Industrials by 1,046.2% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 84,991 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,140,000 after acquiring an additional 77,576 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in CSW Industrials during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,589,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 2,006.7% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 57,617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,702,000 after purchasing an additional 54,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of CSW Industrials in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $18,796,000. 82.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CSW Industrials alerts:

CSW Industrials Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of CSWI opened at $390.21 on Tuesday. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $203.83 and a 12 month high of $436.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $387.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $354.40. The firm has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of 53.02 and a beta of 0.85.

CSW Industrials Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at CSW Industrials

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. CSW Industrials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.04%.

In related news, SVP Luke Alverson sold 1,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.16, for a total value of $545,119.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,634 shares in the company, valued at $5,599,473.44. This trade represents a 8.87 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Don Sullivan sold 1,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.15, for a total value of $760,749.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,925,768.60. The trade was a 6.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,903 shares of company stock worth $3,777,538. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CSWI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of CSW Industrials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on CSW Industrials from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on CSW Industrials from $425.00 to $410.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of CSW Industrials from $466.00 to $404.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $404.67.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CSWI

About CSW Industrials

(Free Report)

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contractor Solutions, Engineered Building Solutions, and Specialized Reliability Solutions. The Contractor Solutions segment provides condensate pads, pans, pumps, switches, and traps; cements, diffusers, grilles, registers, solvents, thread sealants, and vents; line set covers; refrigerant caps; wire pulling head tools; electrical protection, chemical maintenance, and installation supplies for HVAC; ductless mini-split systems installation support tools and accessories; and drain waste and vent system products for use in HVAC/R, plumbing, general industrial, architecturally specified building products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CSW Industrials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSW Industrials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.