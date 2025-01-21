HB Wealth Management LLC Trims Stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

HB Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,278 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 389 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $1,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 1,525.0% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,105 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,315 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,452 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Avanza Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 4th quarter worth about $1,431,000. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 24,339 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,672,000 after buying an additional 1,799 shares in the last quarter. 88.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird raised Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $157.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Leerink Partners raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $169.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $145.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $172.15.

Quest Diagnostics Stock Down 0.2 %

Quest Diagnostics stock opened at $151.31 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $156.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.83. The stock has a market cap of $16.89 billion, a PE ratio of 20.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.90. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 1-year low of $123.04 and a 1-year high of $165.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 8.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.22 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quest Diagnostics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 14th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Quest Diagnostics

In other news, CAO Michael J. Deppe sold 18,755 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.05, for a total transaction of $2,889,207.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,382,661.05. This represents a 34.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Karthik Kuppusamy sold 1,775 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.92, for a total value of $278,533.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,527,459.28. The trade was a 15.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

