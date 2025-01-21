Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) by 27.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,206 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co grew its holdings in Dynatrace by 70.6% during the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in Dynatrace by 292.3% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Paladin Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Dynatrace during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in Dynatrace during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 48.6% in the 3rd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 50,000 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total value of $2,891,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,007,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,237,007.54. This trade represents a 4.73 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DT. BNP Paribas began coverage on Dynatrace in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Dynatrace from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Wedbush began coverage on Dynatrace in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Dynatrace from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Dynatrace from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.92.

Dynatrace Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE DT opened at $51.31 on Tuesday. Dynatrace, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.42 and a twelve month high of $61.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.32. The firm has a market cap of $15.31 billion, a PE ratio of 93.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.02.

Dynatrace Profile

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

