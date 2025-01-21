Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stake in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Free Report) by 22.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,297 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,860 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of IDACORP by 17.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,389,823 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $246,367,000 after purchasing an additional 359,553 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in IDACORP by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,656,697 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $170,789,000 after acquiring an additional 86,642 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in IDACORP by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 950,206 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $97,981,000 after acquiring an additional 36,063 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in IDACORP by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 693,327 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $64,583,000 after acquiring an additional 47,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in IDACORP by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 692,293 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $71,368,000 after acquiring an additional 35,651 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

IDACORP Stock Performance

IDACORP stock opened at $110.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.65. IDACORP, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.43 and a 1-year high of $120.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.65.

IDACORP Announces Dividend

IDACORP ( NYSE:IDA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The energy company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.17 by ($0.05). IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 15.35%. The company had revenue of $528.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that IDACORP, Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be issued a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of IDACORP from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of IDACORP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Mizuho raised shares of IDACORP from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America raised shares of IDACORP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $113.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of IDACORP from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.00.

IDACORP Profile

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

