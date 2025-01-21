Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVRG)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVRG – Free Report) by 23.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,692 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,004 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Evergy were worth $658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVRG. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. raised its position in Evergy by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. now owns 42,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,615,000 after acquiring an additional 2,285 shares during the last quarter. Steph & Co. raised its position in Evergy by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 9,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new position in Evergy during the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Stolper Co raised its position in Evergy by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Stolper Co now owns 34,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,121,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Evergy by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 127,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,849,000 after buying an additional 8,339 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

EVRG opened at $63.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.53 billion, a PE ratio of 17.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Evergy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.04 and a 12-month high of $65.47.

Evergy ( NASDAQ:EVRG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. Evergy had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.88 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st were issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. This is a boost from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 21st. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is 72.16%.

In related news, EVP Kevin E. Bryant sold 48,141 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.93, for a total value of $3,029,513.13. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62.93. This trade represents a 100.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on EVRG. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Evergy in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Evergy from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Evergy from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $68.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.06.

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.

