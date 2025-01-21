Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Has $605,000 Stake in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 143 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Southern Copper by 0.5% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 20,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,367,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Southern Copper by 1.0% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 10,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Southern Copper by 0.6% during the third quarter. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC now owns 19,685 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,277,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Southern Copper by 0.7% during the third quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 15,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 3.9% during the third quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 3,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.94% of the company’s stock.

SCCO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Southern Copper from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $106.30 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Southern Copper from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $92.50 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Southern Copper from $99.44 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Southern Copper from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.81.

SCCO opened at $98.10 on Tuesday. Southern Copper Co. has a 12-month low of $77.42 and a 12-month high of $129.79. The stock has a market cap of $77.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.25, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $97.79 and a 200-day moving average of $104.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

