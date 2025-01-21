Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Has $661,000 Position in COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS – Free Report) by 18.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 174,921 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,787 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in COMPASS Pathways were worth $661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CMPS. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 1,518.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 263,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 247,500 shares during the last quarter. Logos Global Management LP boosted its position in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 349.3% in the second quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 1,159,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,001,000 after acquiring an additional 901,050 shares during the period. Green Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways in the third quarter valued at about $99,000. Rosalind Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 6.5% in the third quarter. Rosalind Advisors Inc. now owns 781,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,923,000 after acquiring an additional 47,423 shares during the period. Finally, Propel Bio Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways in the third quarter valued at about $504,000. 46.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CMPS shares. Maxim Group reduced their target price on shares of COMPASS Pathways from $22.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of COMPASS Pathways from $120.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, COMPASS Pathways presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.60.

CMPS opened at $3.49 on Tuesday. COMPASS Pathways plc has a twelve month low of $3.16 and a twelve month high of $12.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.85. The company has a quick ratio of 8.91, a current ratio of 8.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $238.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 2.27.

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.04. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.67) EPS. Analysts predict that COMPASS Pathways plc will post -2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin therapy that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of treatment-resistant depression; and is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder and anorexia nervosa.

