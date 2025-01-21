Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Has $674,000 Stock Holdings in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Free Report) by 13.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,248 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,398 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Resideo Technologies were worth $674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in REZI. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Resideo Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,217,000. Beaconlight Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 64.9% in the third quarter. Beaconlight Capital LLC now owns 1,088,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,931,000 after acquiring an additional 428,669 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 53.4% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,214,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,753,000 after acquiring an additional 422,730 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 167.2% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 542,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,610,000 after acquiring an additional 339,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 98.3% in the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 621,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,518,000 after acquiring an additional 308,060 shares during the last quarter. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Resideo Technologies news, insider Robert B. Aarnes sold 98,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total value of $2,585,366.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 458,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,005,556.48. The trade was a 17.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of REZI opened at $22.95 on Tuesday. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.53 and a 52-week high of $28.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.85. The firm has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 20.67 and a beta of 2.17.

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, energy management, and safety and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

