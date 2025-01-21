Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Has $710,000 Stock Holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 80.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,372 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,949 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Clorox by 11.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 802,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,483,000 after purchasing an additional 85,529 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Clorox by 7.7% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Clorox by 99.9% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 2,987 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Clorox by 72.4% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 14,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after purchasing an additional 6,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Clorox by 0.5% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 92,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,598,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on CLX. Barclays decreased their price target on Clorox from $139.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. TD Cowen upgraded Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Clorox from $167.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. StockNews.com downgraded Clorox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 5th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on Clorox from $153.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Clorox currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.54.

Clorox Stock Performance

CLX opened at $160.31 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.71. The company has a market capitalization of $19.84 billion, a PE ratio of 55.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.42. The Clorox Company has a 1 year low of $127.60 and a 1 year high of $171.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.08, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 316.08% and a net margin of 4.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 6.87 EPS for the current year.

Clorox Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 29th will be issued a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 29th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 170.03%.

Clorox Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

