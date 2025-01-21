Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Invests $634,000 in KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 74,827 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $634,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 53,228 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 5,908 shares during the period. Great Point Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $15,768,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,437 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 3,314 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lifted its stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 323.5% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 68,526 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 52,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $153,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on KALV shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Bank of America started coverage on KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 9th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other KalVista Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Benjamin L. Palleiko sold 7,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.75, for a total value of $74,363.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 274,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,677,311. This represents a 2.70 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul K. Audhya sold 8,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.26, for a total value of $74,793.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 94,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $872,282.74. This represents a 7.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 32,291 shares of company stock valued at $304,086. 10.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.6 %

KALV stock opened at $8.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $410.17 million, a PE ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 0.86. KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.30 and a 1-year high of $16.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.13.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drug therapies inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs. The company’s product candidate is Sebetralstat, a small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitor targeting the disease of hereditary angioedema (HAE).

Further Reading

