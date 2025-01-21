Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Invests $704,000 in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $704,000.
Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. HCR Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 11,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter valued at about $667,000. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter valued at about $606,000. Institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.
In other news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.61, for a total transaction of $863,050.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 320,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,332,552.04. This trade represents a 1.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Leon D. Black sold 58,200 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.37, for a total value of $10,090,134.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,104,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,086,114,495.01. This represents a 0.17 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 196,600 shares of company stock valued at $34,186,128 over the last 90 days. 8.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
NYSE APO opened at $166.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $94.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $169.19 and its 200-day moving average is $140.29. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a one year low of $95.11 and a one year high of $189.49.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.463 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 18th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. This is a positive change from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.33%.
Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.
