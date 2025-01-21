Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Purchases 994 Shares of iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC – Free Report) by 28.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,506 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iRhythm Technologies were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 272.0% in the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 79,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,935,000 after purchasing an additional 58,448 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the third quarter valued at $1,497,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 44.9% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,473,000 after purchasing an additional 31,193 shares during the last quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the second quarter valued at $2,071,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 6.4% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 183,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,703,000 after purchasing an additional 11,031 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have commented on IRTC shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $125.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $85.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $100.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of iRhythm Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.45.

In other news, insider Patrick Michael Murphy sold 2,492 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.89, for a total value of $214,037.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,034,236.03. This represents a 6.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Quentin S. Blackford sold 16,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total transaction of $1,249,784.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,380,103.89. This trade represents a 9.17 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

IRTC opened at $108.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.29 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 6.12, a current ratio of 6.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.00. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.92 and a twelve month high of $124.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.42.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($1.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.71). The company had revenue of $147.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.69 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 120.86% and a negative net margin of 26.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.89) EPS. Analysts predict that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, engages in the design, development, and commercialization of device-based technology to provide ambulatory cardiac monitoring services to diagnose arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio services, an ambulatory monitoring solution, including long-term and short-term continuous monitoring and mobile cardiac telemetry monitoring services.

