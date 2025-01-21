Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Raises Holdings in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Free Report) by 37.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,251 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,726 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in First Financial Bancorp. were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFBC. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 94.0% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 338,711 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,526,000 after buying an additional 164,105 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 162.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 242,187 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,381,000 after buying an additional 149,896 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 140.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 190,742 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,812,000 after buying an additional 111,309 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. during the third quarter worth $2,792,000. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. during the third quarter worth $2,013,000. 77.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other First Financial Bancorp. news, insider Richard S. Dennen sold 932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $27,960.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 74,720 shares in the company, valued at $2,241,600. This trade represents a 1.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider James R. Shank sold 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.34, for a total value of $97,458.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $404,951.16. This represents a 19.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,700 shares of company stock worth $335,429. Corporate insiders own 2.04% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Bancorp. Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ FFBC opened at $27.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. First Financial Bancorp. has a 12-month low of $20.59 and a 12-month high of $31.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.38.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $302.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.00 million. First Financial Bancorp. had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 18.55%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that First Financial Bancorp. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens upgraded First Financial Bancorp. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on First Financial Bancorp. from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th.

First Financial Bancorp. Profile

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company offers checking, savings, and money-market accounts; and accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

