Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Raises Position in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in STAG. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 145.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,936,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $271,132,000 after buying an additional 4,111,268 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 330.5% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,346,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,823,000 after buying an additional 1,033,485 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 36.0% in the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,670,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,303,000 after buying an additional 442,618 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 7.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,169,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $123,883,000 after buying an additional 227,629 shares during the period. Finally, Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 19.8% in the third quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 1,063,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,588,000 after buying an additional 175,993 shares during the period. 88.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STAG opened at $33.94 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.28 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.49. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.27 and a 52 week high of $41.63.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.1242 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 149.49%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on STAG Industrial from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. Raymond James raised their price objective on STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on STAG Industrial from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment company, which engages in acquiring, owning, and managing single-tenant, industrial real estate assets. It offers industrial real estate operating platform to real estate ownership. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

