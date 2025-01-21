Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) Stock Position Boosted by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Free Report) by 33.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,416 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,632 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Hexcel by 277.9% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,695,343 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $105,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246,765 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Hexcel by 307.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,079,598 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $67,421,000 after purchasing an additional 814,402 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Hexcel by 215.5% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 865,235 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $54,034,000 after purchasing an additional 590,975 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Hexcel by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,600,619 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $98,966,000 after purchasing an additional 425,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its position in Hexcel by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 973,352 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $60,182,000 after acquiring an additional 251,062 shares during the period. 95.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HXL opened at $66.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 50.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Hexcel Co. has a 1 year low of $57.50 and a 1 year high of $77.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.56.

Hexcel ( NYSE:HXL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The aerospace company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. Hexcel had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 5.73%. The business had revenue of $457.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $457.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. Hexcel’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hexcel Co. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on HXL. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Hexcel from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Hexcel from $78.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Vertical Research lowered Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Hexcel from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded Hexcel to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.33.

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

