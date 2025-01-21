Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) Shares Sold by Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Free Report) by 16.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,459 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in Honda Motor during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Honda Motor by 391.2% during the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Honda Motor by 31.0% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Honda Motor by 84.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Honda Motor during the third quarter worth $111,000. Institutional investors own 5.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Honda Motor alerts:

Honda Motor Stock Performance

Shares of HMC opened at $28.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.43. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a 1 year low of $23.41 and a 1 year high of $37.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.91 and a 200-day moving average of $29.83. The company has a market cap of $44.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 0.59.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Honda Motor ( NYSE:HMC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $36.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.60 billion. Honda Motor had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 4.53%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on HMC shares. UBS Group raised shares of Honda Motor from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. StockNews.com lowered Honda Motor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 2nd.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on HMC

Honda Motor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Honda Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honda Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.