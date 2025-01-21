Howard Financial Services LTD. Acquires 6,015 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Howard Financial Services LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 101.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,972 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,015 shares during the quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alhambra Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Alhambra Investment Management LLC now owns 19,581 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,707,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Verity & Verity LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $311,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 23,292 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,409,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Canoe Financial LP raised its stake in Alphabet by 513.4% during the 4th quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 1,424,014 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $269,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191,880 shares during the period. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,337 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,834 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.32, for a total transaction of $550,702.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,468,029.04. This represents a 13.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 10,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total transaction of $1,898,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 330,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,741,643.48. The trade was a 3.08 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 133,387 shares of company stock valued at $24,368,654. Corporate insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

GOOGL stock opened at $196.00 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.66 and a 1-year high of $201.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $184.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.99, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $88.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.85 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 27.74% and a return on equity of 31.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 9th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $212.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Alphabet from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their price target on Alphabet from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.15.

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

