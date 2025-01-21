Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA) Shares Acquired by Merit Financial Group LLC

Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Free Report) by 21.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,059 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,285 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $1,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc lifted its position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 50.5% during the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Eastern Bank purchased a new position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 47.6% during the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the third quarter worth about $54,000.

NYSEARCA PPA opened at $119.51 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $117.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.91. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a twelve month low of $89.17 and a twelve month high of $124.89. The company has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 33.87 and a beta of 0.73.

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

