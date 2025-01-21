Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Stake Boosted by Merit Financial Group LLC

Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,623 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eastern Bank bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 79.1% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

Shares of RSP stock opened at $180.04 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $153.16 and a 12-month high of $188.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $180.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $176.12.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Read More

