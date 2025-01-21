iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Shares Sold by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management reduced its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 35.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,225 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2,810.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 32,622,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,994,131,000 after buying an additional 31,502,110 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3,121.7% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,461,161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $437,640,000 after acquiring an additional 4,322,688 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $89,789,000. IMC Chicago LLC boosted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 440.7% in the third quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 1,045,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $102,533,000 after acquiring an additional 851,884 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 51.9% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,075,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $204,612,000 after purchasing an additional 709,409 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.32% of the company’s stock.
iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ TLT opened at $87.19 on Tuesday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $84.89 and a 12-month high of $101.64. The company has a market cap of $51.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.51.
iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend
About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF
iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- 3 Stocks to Gain From Donald Trump’s External Revenue Service
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- AMD: Loop Capital’s Buy Rating Reinforces Investor Confidence
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- Momentum Is Building for Qualcomm to Have a Strong Run in 2025
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.