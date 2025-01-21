iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Shares Sold by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management reduced its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 35.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,225 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2,810.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 32,622,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,994,131,000 after buying an additional 31,502,110 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3,121.7% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,461,161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $437,640,000 after acquiring an additional 4,322,688 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $89,789,000. IMC Chicago LLC boosted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 440.7% in the third quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 1,045,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $102,533,000 after acquiring an additional 851,884 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 51.9% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,075,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $204,612,000 after purchasing an additional 709,409 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TLT opened at $87.19 on Tuesday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $84.89 and a 12-month high of $101.64. The company has a market cap of $51.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.51.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th were paid a $0.351 dividend. This represents a $4.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.83%. This is a boost from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 18th.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

