iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT) Stake Boosted by HB Wealth Management LLC

HB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) by 129.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,265 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,254 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust were worth $1,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust by 52.4% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc raised its position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in iShares Bitcoin Trust by 569.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the period.

Shares of IBIT opened at $59.62 on Tuesday. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a 12 month low of $22.02 and a 12 month high of $61.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.69.

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

