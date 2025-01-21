iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) Stock Holdings Increased by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Free Report) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 579 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF were worth $672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AlTi Global Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. AlTi Global Inc. now owns 10,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,878 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,810,000. Silver Lake Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $566,000. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 46.1% in the second quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 113,948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,746,000 after purchasing an additional 35,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 92.3% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 87,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,237,000 after acquiring an additional 41,913 shares during the period.

Get iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF alerts:

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSEARCA IGM opened at $103.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.53. iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF has a 1-year low of $75.66 and a 1-year high of $107.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.13.

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Company Profile

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.