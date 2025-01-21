iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) Shares Sold by Merit Financial Group LLC

Merit Financial Group LLC lessened its stake in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 29,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 486 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF were worth $1,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in iShares MSCI China ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 71,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,012,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI China ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC now owns 8,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI China ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 21,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI China ETF during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Axiom Advisory LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI China ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 36,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,860,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period.

MCHI opened at $46.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.49. iShares MSCI China ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.58 and a fifty-two week high of $59.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.87.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.8911 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th.

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

