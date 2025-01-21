iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA) Shares Sold by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Free Report) by 21.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,643 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Accredited Investors Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 1,177.0% during the third quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 776,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,826,000 after purchasing an additional 715,745 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 512,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,646,000 after purchasing an additional 3,383 shares during the period. Shira Ridge Wealth Management lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Shira Ridge Wealth Management now owns 263,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 9,889.3% during the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 197,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,748,000 after purchasing an additional 195,314 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 6.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 103,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,515,000 after purchasing an additional 6,372 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF stock opened at $124.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.56. The company has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.35 and a beta of 1.02. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a fifty-two week low of $99.37 and a fifty-two week high of $127.15.

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

