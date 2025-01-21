iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) Shares Purchased by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 49.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $491,000. LongView Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. LongView Wealth Management now owns 2,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 450.4% in the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 32,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,758,000 after purchasing an additional 26,725 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Pacific Financial purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $86,000.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Price Performance

MTUM opened at $217.36 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $81.37 and a 12 month high of $113.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $211.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $202.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.10.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

