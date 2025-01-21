iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) Shares Acquired by Ameritas Advisory Services LLC

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) by 524.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,723 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,326 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $2,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWY. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 78.3% in the 3rd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Mattson Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF stock opened at $237.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.86 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $235.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $222.71. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $176.93 and a 52 week high of $245.04.

About iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

