iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) Shares Purchased by Ameritas Advisory Services LLC

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 37.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,178 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $1,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,795,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $579,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 805.0% during the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 70,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,502,000 after acquiring an additional 63,135 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:OEF opened at $292.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $290.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $278.10. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 52-week low of $223.73 and a 52-week high of $298.44.

About iShares S&P 100 ETF

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

