iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) Shares Sold by Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 13.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 656 shares during the quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $377,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IJK. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 30,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,646,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 31,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,791,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 99.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 219,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,358,000 after buying an additional 109,286 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 6.1% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 72,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,361,000 after acquiring an additional 4,134 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IJK opened at $94.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.08. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a one year low of $77.36 and a one year high of $100.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.00.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

