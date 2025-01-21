Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Shares Sold by Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,789 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 169 shares during the quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Jabil were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in shares of Jabil in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in Jabil during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Matrix Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 135.4% in the third quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 372 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jabil by 114.0% during the 3rd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jabil by 945.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 481 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jabil

In other Jabil news, Director Steven A. Raymund sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.30, for a total value of $3,026,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 119,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,021,040.40. This trade represents a 14.38 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Frederic E. Mccoy sold 4,283 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.28, for a total value of $523,725.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 142,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,421,476.16. The trade was a 2.92 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,038 shares of company stock valued at $8,073,666 in the last three months. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Jabil Price Performance

NYSE JBL opened at $162.94 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.06. Jabil Inc. has a 52-week low of $95.85 and a 52-week high of $164.25. The stock has a market cap of $18.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.23.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The technology company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.12. Jabil had a return on equity of 41.87% and a net margin of 4.71%. The business had revenue of $6.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.60 earnings per share. Jabil’s quarterly revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Jabil Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Jabil from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target (up previously from $150.00) on shares of Jabil in a report on Thursday, December 19th. StockNews.com raised Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group raised their price target on Jabil from $128.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Jabil from $157.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Jabil presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.17.

Jabil Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

