JBS (OTCMKTS:JBSAY) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Jbs S.A. (OTCMKTS:JBSAY – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.20 and traded as low as $11.12. JBS shares last traded at $11.14, with a volume of 36,541 shares changing hands.

JBS Stock Up 1.3 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

JBS Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $0.3468 per share. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 26th. JBS’s payout ratio is 83.87%.

JBS Company Profile

JBS SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the processing of animal protein worldwide. The company trades in beef, pork, chicken, poultry, fish, and lamb products; cooked frozen meat; plant based products; and other food products. It produces and commercializes leather, steel cans, plastic resin, personal care and cleaning products, and collagen, as well as wet blue leather, semi-finished, and finished leather products.

