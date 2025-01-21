Jerónimo Martins, SGPS (OTCMKTS:JRONY) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:JRONY – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.35 and traded as high as $39.28. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS shares last traded at $39.23, with a volume of 16,707 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, BNP Paribas raised shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th.

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS (OTCMKTS:JRONY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.31 billion during the quarter. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS had a return on equity of 21.25% and a net margin of 1.94%. Analysts expect that Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS Company Profile

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, SA operates in the food distribution and specialized retail sectors in Portugal, Poland, and Colombia. The company operates through Portugal Retail; Portugal Cash & Carry; Poland Retail; Colombia Retail; and Others, Eliminations and Adjustments segments. It operates food stores under the Biedronka name; and a chain of health and beauty stores under the Hebe banner in Poland, as well as food stores under the Ara name in Colombia.

